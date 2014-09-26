BRIEF-Samsung Biologics unit to apply for loan of 46.24 bln won
* Says its unit Samsungbioepis Co,.Ltd will apply for a loan of 46.24 billion won from financial institute, to secure operation funds
Sept 26 Chongqing Lummy Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Says plans to issue up to 400 million yuan (65.29 million US dollar) commercial paper
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1xph9We
BEIJING, March 13 China reported 61 fatalities and 160 cases of human infection from H7N9 bird flu in February, the government said on Monday, much higher than in previous years and bringing the death toll in this winter's outbreaks to 161 since October.