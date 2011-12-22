COPENHAGEN Dec 22 Danish drugmaker Lundbeck has agreed to sell a portfolio of three products in the United States to Akorn Inc for up to $60 million in cash, Lundbeck said on Thursday.

The products are Nembutal, Cogentin and Intravenous Sodium Diuril which became part of Lundbeck's product portfolio in 2009 through its acquisition of Ovation Pharmaceuticals, Lundbeck said in a statement.

"This transaction is part of Lundbeck's long-term strategy to focus on newer, strategic products in its portfolio," Lundbeck said.

Akorn will take over Lundbeck's rights and responsibilities for manufacturing, distributing and selling the three products, including Lundbeck's U.S. rights for Nembutal and global rights, including U.S., for Cogentin and Diuril, Lundbeck said. (Reporting by John Acher)