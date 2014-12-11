BRIEF-Biotime qtrly loss per share $0.05
* Biotime, Inc. Reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 financial results and recent corporate accomplishments
Dec 11 Lundbeck :
* Study reveals Brintellix (vortioxetine) affects underlying brain systems involved in working memory in people remitted from depression
* Findings show Brintellix increases neural efficiency compared to placebo during a working memory challenge Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Biotime, Inc. Reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 financial results and recent corporate accomplishments
* Perrigo Company Plc- expect to close sale of Tysabri Royalty Stream to RPI Finance Trust, an affiliate of Royalty Pharma, within next ten days
* Innocoll Holdings Plc announces fourth quarter and full-year 2016 financial and operating results and provides corporate update