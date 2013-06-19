COPENHAGEN, June 19 Danish pharmaceutical group
Lundbeck cut guidance for operating profits this year
after the European Commission said it would fine the company 93
million euros for violation of competition law.
Lundbeck said in a statement on Wednesday the commission had
decided that Lundbeck's agreements concluded with four generic
competitors concerning antidepressant citalopram, had violated
competition law.
While keeping 2013 guidance for revenue intact, it said it
saw operating profits in a range of 1.2 billion Danish crowns
and 1.7 billion ($215.43 million to $305.20 million) against a
previous forecast before the fine of 1.9 billion to 2.4 billion.
Lundbeck said it disagreed with the decision and intended to
appeal.
($1 = 5.5702 Danish crowns)
(Reporting by Mette Fraende; editing by James Jukwey)