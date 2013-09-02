BRIEF-Safe Orthopaedics expands into Germany and appoints Jochen Esser as Head of Sales Germany
Expands into Germany and appoints Jochen Esser as Head of Sales Germany
COPENHAGEN, Sept 2 Danish pharmaceutical group Lundbeck has filed an appeal against a 93.8 million euros ($123.7 million) fine by the European Commission for deals with rivals to block the supply of generic versions of its citalopra anti-depressant to the market.
Lundbeck said in a statement that the aim of the appeal was to have the decision annulled or the fine reduced.
The company said it expects a decision on the appeal within two to three years.
WASHINGTON, March 6 Two of President Donald Trump's fellow Republicans joined four Democrats on Monday in demanding that the White House provide more information about an executive order that has sown confusion among international organizations involved in family planning, AIDS treatment and other healthcare issues.
Hawkes Bay Master Investors (Cayman) L.P. reports 5.28 percent passive stake in Calithera Biosciences Inc as on February 22, 2017