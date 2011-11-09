COPENHAGEN Nov 9 Danish drugmaker Lundbeck on Wednesday kept its full-year outlook unchanged after reporting a third quarter fall in profits and stalled sales of its key Cipralex drug.

Third quarter operating profits fell to 660 million Danish crowns ($122 million) from 786 million, below analyst forecasts for 786 million in a Reuters poll.

Sales rose to 3.98 billion crowns from 3.83 billion in the same period a year before, above an average estimate of 3.82 billion in the poll.

Sales of key drug Cipralex were roughly unchanged from the third quarter a year earlier, while sales of its Lexapro drug declined.

Lundbeck said it expects full-year 2011 operating profit of 3.3 billion to 3.6 billion crowns and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) at the upper end of a 4.3-4.6 billion crowns range. ($1 = 5.392 Danish Crowns) (Reporting by Mette Fraende; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)