COPENHAGEN, Oct 24 Danish pharmaceutical group Lundbeck said on Monday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had approved epilepsy drug Onfi for adjunctive treatment of seizures in patients two years and older.

The drug has the potential to contribute to Lundbeck's growth opportunities in the years to come and would be available in pharmacies in the United States in early January 2012, the company said in a statement.

The FDA approval was for the adjunctive treatment of seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome, a rare and severe form of epilepsy that is typically diagnosed in childhood and often persists into adulthood.

"We are pleased with the FDA approval of Onfi as it represents yet another milestone for Lundbeck in the U.S.," said head of research and development, Anders Gersel Pedersen in the statement.

The group gets most of its revenue from antidepressant Cipralex, sold as Lexapro in the United States and marketed by Forest Laboratories .

The company has warned it stands to lose about 90 percent of U.S sales of Lexapro when it enters 2013 due to generic competition, as patents expire in 2012-2014, and is working to find new drugs to replace lost Lexapro revenue.

With the approval of Onfi, the FDA had also granted Onfi a seven-year exclusivity period during which the FDA is prohibited from approving any other formulation for Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome, unless the other formulation could demonstrate to be clinically superior to Onfi, Lundbeck said.

Shares in Lundbeck fell 0.7 percent to 106.3 crowns at 1326 GMT, outperforming a 0.4 percent rise in the Copenhagen stock exchange's benchmark index . (Reporting by Mette Fraende; Editing by David Cowell)