* Lundbeck says drug approved in patients two yrs and older
* Says drug has potential to contribute to future growth
* Says drug to be available in U.S. pharmacies early Jan
2012
COPENHAGEN, Oct 24 Danish pharmaceutical group
Lundbeck said on Monday the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration (FDA) had approved epilepsy drug Onfi for
adjunctive treatment of seizures in patients two years and
older.
The drug has the potential to contribute to Lundbeck's
growth opportunities in the years to come and would be available
in pharmacies in the United States in early January 2012, the
company said in a statement.
The FDA approval was for the adjunctive treatment of
seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome, a rare and
severe form of epilepsy that is typically diagnosed in childhood
and often persists into adulthood.
"We are pleased with the FDA approval of Onfi as it
represents yet another milestone for Lundbeck in the U.S.," said
head of research and development, Anders Gersel Pedersen in the
statement.
The group gets most of its revenue from antidepressant
Cipralex, sold as Lexapro in the United States and marketed by
Forest Laboratories .
The company has warned it stands to lose about 90 percent of
U.S sales of Lexapro when it enters 2013 due to generic
competition, as patents expire in 2012-2014, and is working to
find new drugs to replace lost Lexapro revenue.
With the approval of Onfi, the FDA had also granted Onfi a
seven-year exclusivity period during which the FDA is prohibited
from approving any other formulation for Lennox-Gastaut
Syndrome, unless the other formulation could demonstrate to be
clinically superior to Onfi, Lundbeck said.
