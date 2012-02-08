* Q4 EBIT 326 mln DKK vs average forecast 400 mln
* Sees 2012 EBIT of 2.0-2.5 bln DKK vs 3.39 bln in 2011
* Sees 2012 revenue of 14.5-15.2 bln DKK vs 16.01 bln in
2011
* Earnings to stall as key antidepressant comes off patent
* Shares down 1.2 pct vs European sector down 0.4 pct
By Mette Fraende and Henriette Jacobsen
COPENHAGEN, Feb 8 Danish drugmaker
Lundbeck warned earnings will stall until 2015 as its
key antidepressant comes off patent and it invests in new
product launches to secure future growth.
The company said on Wednesday sales and operating profits
would fall this year after fourth-quarter earnings missed
analysts' forecasts due to higher costs.
"Growth in earnings will come in 2015, realistically," Chief
Executive Ulf Wiinberg told Reuters.
"2012 to 2014 will be years which will see product launches
at a speed not seen before," he added.
Lundbeck gets most of its revenue from Cipralex, sold as
Lexapro in the United States by Forest Laboratories, but
has warned it stands to lose about 90 percent of U.S. sales of
Lexapro from 2013 due to generic competition.
For this year alone, Lundbeck expects sales of Lexapro,
which runs off patent in the coming months, to drop by about 2
billion crowns. Sales of the drug stood at 2.54 billion in 2011.
Fourth-quarter operating profit rose 1.6 percent to 326
million crowns ($58.1 million), missing analysts' average
forecast of 400 million in a Reuters poll, as higher costs
offset strong sales of medicines to treat Alzheimer's,
Parkinson's and Huntington's diseases.
Sales of Lexapro also rose by a better-than-expected 11
percent, underscoring its importance, while Cipralex sales fell
to 1.43 billion crowns from 1.46 billion in the same quarter
last year, slightly below analysts' estimate of 1.45 billion.
"Lexapro sales really shine in the fourth quarter. Clearly
better than forecasts. What will be the challenge is that
Lexapro runs off patent in the U.S. in March 2012 and will lose
practically all of its sales," Sydbank analyst Soren Hansen
said.
Lundbeck said it expected 2012 earnings before interest and
tax (EBIT) of 2.0-2.5 billion crowns and revenue of 14.5-15.2
billion, a decline from 2011 EBIT of 3.39 billion and revenue of
16.01 billion.
It forecast 2013 and 2014 revenue of at least 14 billion
crowns and EBIT of at least 2 billion crowns.
Shares in Lundbeck were down 1.2 percent at 1232 GMT,
against a 0.4 percent fall in the STOXX Europe 600 healthcare
index and 0.1 percent rise in the Copenhagen's bluechip
index of 20 most traded and most valuable stocks.
FINDING REPLACEMENTS
Wiinberg said Lundbeck would invest more this year than ever
before in research and development, product launches and early
marketing to secure future growth.
"We will thereby create the foundation for growth from 2015
and beyond," he said.
Lundbeck is working on finding replacements for Cipralex and
Lexapro in products such as Xenazine, which treats chorea
associated with Huntington's disease, and Sabril, used to treat
seizures and infantile spasms.
In 2010, generic drugs competing with Cipralex were launched
in Spain, Norway and Finland, hurting Lundbeck's sales. On the
other hand, Lexapro was launched in Japan in August by partners
Mochida and Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma.
Price cuts and healthcare reforms in some European countries
and heavy generic competition, have also capped sales of the
antidepressant.
"Looking at the cost levels for the fourth quarter, sales
and distribution costs were 16 percent higher than our
forecasts, administration costs some 24 percent higher and R&D
some 26 percent higher," Nordea said in a note to clients.
Sales for the October-December quarter rose to 3.83 billion
crowns from 3.53 billion in the same period a year earlier,
above an average 3.65 billion estimate in the Reuters poll.
Lundbeck proposed a dividend of 3.49 crowns per share.
($1 = 5.6135 Danish crowns)
