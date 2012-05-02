* Q1 operating profit 882 mln DKK vs forecast 925 mln
* Keeps 2012 profit, revenue guidance
* Says revenue grew when discounting Lexapro revenue
* Shares fall 0.5 pct, underperforming European peers
By Mette Fraende and Shida Chayesteh
COPENHAGEN, May 2 Danish drugmaker Lundbeck
missed first-quarter profit forecasts as it invests in
new medicines to offset a faster-than-expected slide in sales of
its top-selling antidepressant, which is losing patent
protection.
However, the firm said on Wednesday it was sticking to its
full-year forecasts, arguing new drugs like Ebixa for
Alzheimer's disease, as well as a string of soon-to-be launched
treatments, would take up the slack.
At 1105 GMT, Lundbeck shares were down 0.5 percent at 111.4
Danish crowns, lagging a 0.5 percent rise in the STOXX Europe
600 healthcare index. The shares have underperformed that index
by about 20 percent over the past year.
Lundbeck has warned earnings will stall until 2015 as its
key antidepressant Cipralex - sold as Lexapro in the United
States and Japan - faces cheap generic competition and it
invests in new product launches to secure future growth.
Sales of Cipralex fell to 1.47 billion crowns ($261 million)
in the first quarter from 1.54 billion in the same quarter last
year, while Lexapro sales tumbled a steeper-than-expected 55
percent to 336 million crowns.
"The disappointment in the first quarter is on Cipralex
which fell more than expected in Europe," said Alm. Brand
analyst Michael Jorgensen.
However, he was encouraged the firm kept its full-year
forecasts for an operating profit of 2.0-2.5 billion crowns and
revenue of 14.5-15.2 billion.
Excluding revenue from Lexapro in the United States,
Lundbeck said first-quarter revenue rose 2 percent, helped by
newer drugs such as Xenazine, which treats involuntary movements
associated with Huntington's disease, Ebixa for Alzheimer's and
Sabril, used to treat seizures and infantile spasms.
Xenazine revenue grew 35 percent to 281 million in the first
quarter from a year earlier, while Ebixa revenue rose 12 percent
and Sabril revenue climbed 10 percent, the company said.
NEW DRUG HOPES
Finance chief Anders Gotzsche added that four new drugs -
Selincro, LU AA21004, Treanda and Abilify - should be launched
within the next year and a half to help secure sales growth.
The total annual revenue potential for these medicines was
at least 10 billion Danish crowns, he told Reuters.
Gotzsche added he thought Treanda, the licence for which was
acquired from U.S. drugmaker Cephalon, could become a
blockbuster in the United States.
Treanda has already been launched in the United States by
Cephalon and will be launched in Canada by Lundbeck within the
next year and a half.
Drugs become blockbusters when they reach annual sales above
$1 billion within five years of launch.
"Investors should focus on Lundbeck's pipeline," said
Sydbank analyst Soren Hansen.
Lundbeck's first-quarter operating profit fell 32 percent to
882 million Danish crowns ($157 million), missing an average
estimate of 925 million in a Reuters poll.
Sales fell to 3.78 billion crowns from 4.1 billion, while
analysts had expected 3.86 billion.
Lundbeck has warned that from 2013 it stands to lose about
90 percent of revenue from Lexapro in the United Sales, where it
is sold by Forest Laboratories.
For this year, it expects to lose about 2 billion of the
2.54 billion crowns of Lexapro sales it made in 2011.
($1 = 5.6246 Danish crowns)
