* Restructuring costs of up to 500 mln Danish crowns
* Faced with patent expiry, healthcare reforms, competition
* Shares down 0.1 pct, outperform Danish index
(Adds detail, quotes, background, share price)
By Mette Fraende
COPENHAGEN, June 14 Danish drugmaker Lundbeck
is to axe around 600 jobs in Europe as it looks to cut
costs to cope with the patent expiry of a key antidepressant,
pressure from cutbacks in government healthcare spending, and
cheap generic competition.
Lundbeck said on Thursday it would book restructuring
charges of up to 500 million Danish crowns ($85 million) from
revamping its commercial organisation in Europe. It did not give
an estimate of the expected savings.
"The market environment in Europe is changing rapidly at a
time when Lundbeck has numerous new products to launch," chief
executive Ulf Wiinberg said.
"To ensure a successful transition of our product portfolio
in Europe we need a more flexible commercial infrastructure and
to maintain cost control," Wiinberg said.
The exact restructuring costs were uncertain, Lundbeck said,
adding it was maintaining its previous guidance for 2012
earnings before interest, tax, deprecation and amortisation
(EBITDA) and EBIT before restructuring costs.
Lundbeck is trying to find replacements for its key
antidepressant Cipralex - sold as Lexapro in the United States
and Japan - which is losing patent protection.
Last month, the company missed first-quarter profit
forecasts due largely to a faster-than-expected slide in sales
of its top-selling antidepressant, while at the same time it
invested in new drugs.
Lundbeck has warned group earnings will stall until 2015 as
it goes through a transition of getting new drugs into the
market to replace Cipralex sales.
New drugs like Ebixa for Alzheimer's disease, as well as a
string of soon-to-be launched treatments, will pick up the
slack, the company has said.
Shares in Lundbeck were down 0.1 percent at 121.30 crowns at
1200 GMT, holding up better than the Copenhagen stock exchange's
benchmark index which was down 0.9 percent.
($1 = 5.9101 Danish crowns)
(Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom; Editing by Mark Potter)