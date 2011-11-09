(Adds details, background, quotes)

* Q3 EBIT 660 mln Danish crowns, vs forecast 786 mln

* Keeps full-year 2011 guidance

* Says Cipralex sales slightly up, Lexapro sales fall

COPENHAGEN, Nov 9 Danish drugmaker Lundbeck on Wednesday kept its full-year outlook unchanged after reporting a fall in third quarter profits as sales of its key Cipralex antidepressant rose slightly overall, but declined in the U.S.

Third quarter operating profits fell to 660 million Danish crowns ($122 million) from 846 million in the same period a year earlier, below analyst forecasts for 786 million in a Reuters poll.

Sales rose to 3.98 billion crowns from 3.83 billion in the same period a year before, above an average estimate of 3.82 billion in the poll.

The group generates most of its revenue from antidepressant Cipralex, sold as Lexapro in the U.S. and marketed by Forest Laboratories .

Cipralex sales rose to 1.45 billion crowns from 1.39 billion, roughly in line with analysts' average estimate of 1.44 billion.

Lexapro sales slipped to 498 million crowns from 566 million a year ago, missing an average 564 million forecast by analysts.

Lundbeck has warned it stands to lose about 90 percent of U.S. sales of Lexapro from 2013 due to generic competition, as patents expire in 2012-2014.

The group is working on finding replacements for Cipralex and Lexapro in products such as Xenazine, which treats chorea associated with Huntington's disease, and Sabril, used to treat seizures and infantile spasms.

Revenue from Xenazine rose 12 percent to 193 million crowns while Sabril grew 47 percent to 77 million.

"We are now entering a new era with many new product launches," said Chief Executive Ulf Wiinberg in a statement.

"We have expanded on our product diversification and strengthened our long-term growth prospects substantially," Wiinberg said.

Lundbeck said it expected full-year 2011 operating profit of 3.3 billion to 3.6 billion crowns and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) at the upper end of a 4.3-4.6 billion crowns range.

Full-year revenue outlook was maintained at the high end of a 15.3-15.8 billion range.

Last year, generic drugs competing with Cipralex were launched in Spain, Norway and Finland, hurting Lundbeck's sales.

Also price cuts and healthcare reforms in some European countries have capped sales of the antidepressant, and the group is looking for new drugs to drive sales. (Reporting by Mette Fraende and Shida Chayesteh; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)