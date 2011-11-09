(Adds details, background, quotes)
* Q3 EBIT 660 mln Danish crowns, vs forecast 786 mln
* Keeps full-year 2011 guidance
* Says Cipralex sales slightly up, Lexapro sales fall
COPENHAGEN, Nov 9 Danish drugmaker Lundbeck
on Wednesday kept its full-year outlook unchanged after
reporting a fall in third quarter profits as sales of its key
Cipralex antidepressant rose slightly overall, but declined in
the U.S.
Third quarter operating profits fell to 660 million Danish
crowns ($122 million) from 846 million in the same period a year
earlier, below analyst forecasts for 786 million in a Reuters
poll.
Sales rose to 3.98 billion crowns from 3.83 billion in the
same period a year before, above an average estimate of 3.82
billion in the poll.
The group generates most of its revenue from antidepressant
Cipralex, sold as Lexapro in the U.S. and marketed by Forest
Laboratories .
Cipralex sales rose to 1.45 billion crowns from 1.39
billion, roughly in line with analysts' average estimate of 1.44
billion.
Lexapro sales slipped to 498 million crowns from 566 million
a year ago, missing an average 564 million forecast by analysts.
Lundbeck has warned it stands to lose about 90 percent of
U.S. sales of Lexapro from 2013 due to generic competition, as
patents expire in 2012-2014.
The group is working on finding replacements for Cipralex
and Lexapro in products such as Xenazine, which treats chorea
associated with Huntington's disease, and Sabril, used to treat
seizures and infantile spasms.
Revenue from Xenazine rose 12 percent to 193 million crowns
while Sabril grew 47 percent to 77 million.
"We are now entering a new era with many new product
launches," said Chief Executive Ulf Wiinberg in a statement.
"We have expanded on our product diversification and
strengthened our long-term growth prospects substantially,"
Wiinberg said.
Lundbeck said it expected full-year 2011 operating profit of
3.3 billion to 3.6 billion crowns and earnings before interest,
tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) at the upper end of
a 4.3-4.6 billion crowns range.
Full-year revenue outlook was maintained at the high end of
a 15.3-15.8 billion range.
Last year, generic drugs competing with Cipralex were
launched in Spain, Norway and Finland, hurting Lundbeck's sales.
Also price cuts and healthcare reforms in some European
countries have capped sales of the antidepressant, and the group
is looking for new drugs to drive sales.
