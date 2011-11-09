(Corrects name of CFO to Anders Gotzsche from Anders Pedersen)

COPENHAGEN, Nov 9 (Reuters)- Danish drugmaker Lundbeck is certain that it will deliver on its 2011 guidance, Chief Financial Officer Anders Gotzsche said on Wednesday after the company reported third-quarter results.

"We are very certain we will meet the guidance," he said in a webcast teleconference.

The company earlier in the day kept its full-year outlook intact after reporting a fall in third-quarter profits but above-forecast sales of its key Cipralex antidepressant. (Reporting by Mette Fraende)