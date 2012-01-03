COPENHAGEN Jan 3 Danish pharmaceutical group Lundbeck has entered into a deal with U.S. biopharmaceutical company Ossianix to allow the U.S. company to generate biopharmaceuticals for the treatment of nervous system disorders, Ossianix said on Tuesday.

The strategic investment by Lundbeck was in the form of a convertible promissory note, Ossianix said, not offering further details.

"This will potentially give access to the development of novel differentiated CNS (Central Nervous System) products," Ossianix said in the statement.

Lundbeck would retain the right to negotiate for certain products and technologies arising from the research at Ossianix, it said.

Lundbeck had said separately on Tuesday that its epilepsy disorder drug Onfi was now available for prescribing in the United States following recent approval by the Food and Drug Administration. (Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)