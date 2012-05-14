BRIEF-Pharmacolog appoints new CEO
Feb 20 Pharmacolog i Uppsala AB (publ) : * Appoints Mats Högberg as CEO Source text: http://bit.ly/2mePtAx Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
COPENHAGEN May 14 Danish drugmaker Lundbeck on Monday said phase three results from a study of an antidepressant drug candidate provided basis for registration in the Unites States, Europe and Canada in the second half of 2012.
Lundbeck said in a statement that new clinical phase three data had demonstrated the efficacy of the drug candidate, Lu AA21004, compared to placebo in the treatment of major depression.
The submission would be carried out with Japanese partner Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Lundbeck said in the statement. (Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom)
Feb 20 Pharmacolog i Uppsala AB (publ) : * Appoints Mats Högberg as CEO Source text: http://bit.ly/2mePtAx Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Co received a letter on 19 feb from Oxley Holdings Limited, Ching Chiat Kwong and Low See Ching
* January revenue up 14.3 percent at 418,200 zlotys ($102,600) versus year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.0738 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)