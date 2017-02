COPENHAGEN May 24 Danish pharmaceutical group Lundbeck said on Thursday it was establishing an American Depositary Receipt (ADR)programme with Deutsche bank as depositary bank.

Lundbeck said in a statement the company's ADRs would be available for trading in the United States over-the-counter (OTC) market.

One ADR would represent one ordinary Lundbeck share, it said in the statement. (Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)