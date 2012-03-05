COPENHAGEN, March 5 Danish pharmaceutical group Lundbeck said on Monday phase III clinical data had showed that patients treated with its alcohol-dependence drug Selincro were able to reduce their total alcohol consumption by 66 percent on average after six months.

The company said the effect was maintained and even improved after one year of treatment, and that the treatment had proven to be safe and well tolerated.

