COPENHAGEN Nov 7 Danish drugmaker Lundbeck reported third quarter earnings that were better than market expectations on Wednesday and said it was sticking to its guidance for 2012.

The company said it made an operating profit of 661 million Danish crowns ($113.43 million) in the period compared with the forecast 580 million forecast in a Reuters poll and 660 million in the same period of 2011.

"Lundbeck is on track to meet financial expectations for 2012," the company said in a statement. ($1 = 5.8276 Danish crowns) (via Stockholm newsroom, reporting by Patrick Lannin)