COPENHAGEN Aug 8 Danish drugmaker Lundbeck
on Wednesday kept its guidance for the full-year after
reporting a second-quarter operating loss due to a one-off
provision and launch costs for new drugs.
The company said in a statement a provision of 500 million
Danish crowns ($83.42 million) was booked in the first half due
to restructuring that would entail up to 600 job cuts.
"Profits were affected by the increase in launch costs
associated with Lundbeck's newer products, as well as the loss
of revenue from Lexapro due to generic competition," Lundbeck
said.
Lundbeck posted a second-quarter operating loss of 118
million crowns, missing an average 268 million crowns profit
forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts.
The company has warned that from 2013 it stands to lose
about 90 percent of revenue from its anti-depressant Lexapro in
the United Sales, where it is sold by Forest Laboratories
, as patents on the drug expire.
($1 = 5.9937 Danish crowns)
