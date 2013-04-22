BRIEF-Atrion on Feb. 28, Co entered into credit agreement with Wells Fargo Bank, National Association as lender
* Atrion - on february 28, 2017, co entered into credit agreement with wells fargo bank, national association, as lender
COPENHAGEN, April 22 Danish pharmaceutical group Lundbeck is launching its alcohol treatment Selincro in a number of Nordic and Baltic countries.
Lundbeck said on Monday it had begun the launch of the treatment for the reduction of alcohol consumption in Norway, Finland, Poland and the Baltic countries.
(Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom; Editing by Mark Potter)
* Atrion - on february 28, 2017, co entered into credit agreement with wells fargo bank, national association, as lender
* Amgen presents new data from phase 3 xgeva® (denosumab) study in multiple myeloma patients at the 16th international myeloma workshop
* Immunogen Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $200 million – sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: