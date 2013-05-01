COPENHAGEN May 1 Danish drugmaker Lundbeck reported a bigger than expected rise in first-quarter earnings on Wednesday and stuck to its outlook for 2013.

The company, whose drugs include treatments for depression, Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases, said it made an operating profit of 1.5 billion Danish crowns ($265.25 million) in the period compared with an average forecast for 1 billion in a Reuters poll and a rise from 882 million in the same period the year before.

It said in a statement that it was sticking to this year's guidance for revenue to be in a range of 14.4-15.0 billion and operating profit of 1.9-2.4 billion. ($1 = 5.6549 Danish crowns) (via Stockholm newsroom, reporting by Patrick Lannin)