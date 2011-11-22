COPENHAGEN Nov 22 Danish drugmaker Lundbeck said on Tuesday its Japanese partner Otsuka had been allowed by U.S. regulators to file a new drug application (NDA) for a once-monthly maintenance treatment of schizophrenia in adults.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) found Otsuka's drug application for aripiprazole depot formulation to be sufficiently complete to permit a substantive review, Lundbeck said in a statement.

Lundbeck has co-development and co-commercialisation rights to aripiprazole depot formulation in North and Latin America as well as Europe, Australia and some other countries, Lundbeck said.

The Japanese drugmaker and Lundbeck earlier this month entered an agreement to jointly develop and sell up to five psychiatric and neuroscience drugs in a deal seen giving their drug development pipelines a much needed boost.

