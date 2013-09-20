U.S. to expand mental health care for some veterans
March 8 The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs said on Wednesday that it intends to expand mental health care to former service members with other-than-honorable (OTH) administrative discharges.
COPENHAGEN, Sept 20 Danish pharmaceutical group H. Lundbeck A/S said on Friday: * It and Japanese partner Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. ,4768.T> have receive positive opinion from the European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) * Committee recommends marketing authorisation for Abilify Maintena (aripiprazole), a treatment for the maintenance of schizophrenia
March 8 The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs said on Wednesday that it intends to expand mental health care to former service members with other-than-honorable (OTH) administrative discharges.
* Will issue up to about 9.8 million fully paid ordinary shares in capital of co at an issue price of $0.125 per new share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Vitality products inc - completed its submission to food and drug administration (fda) for notification of vitality power iron + organic spirulina Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: