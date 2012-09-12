BRIEF-Momenta Pharmaceuticals announces FDA warning letter to contracted Glatopa
* Momenta Pharmaceuticals announces FDA warning letter to contracted glatopa (glatiramer acetate injection) fill/finish manufacturer
(Corrects 2nd paragraph to say Feb. 28 is FDA decision deadline, not a meeting)
COPENHAGEN, Sept 12 Danish pharmaceutical group Lundbeck said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration was to review a resubmission of a new drug application for treating schizophrenia.
A new FDA deadline to make a decision regarding the treatment, aripiprazole depot formulation, had been set for Feb. 28, Lundbeck said on Wednesday in a statement with Japanese firm Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co with whom it is in partnership, following initial deficiencies in the application.
Lundbeck has co-development and co-commercialisation rights to aripiprazole depot formulation in North and Latin America as well as Europe, Australia and some other countries.
(Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom; Editing by Dan Lalor and Gerald E. McCormick)
* Momenta Pharmaceuticals announces FDA warning letter to contracted glatopa (glatiramer acetate injection) fill/finish manufacturer
Feb 17 The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has closed down its highest security biosafety laboratories after discovering that hoses that supply air to scientists wearing special protective suits were never approved for that use, the agency said on Friday.
* Health Canada approves Otsuka and Lundbeck's REXULTI(tm) (brexpiprazole) as a treatment for schizophrenia in adults