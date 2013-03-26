COPENHAGEN, March 26 Danish pharmaceutical group Lundbeck on Tuesday said it has signed a deal to grant Japan's Otsuka the rights to joint development and commercialization of an Alzheimer's drug.

The rights are for its Lu AE58054 treatment and the deal would be for the United States, Canada, East Asia including Japan, major European countries and Nordic countries, Lundbeck said in a statement. (Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom; Editing by Alison Birrane)