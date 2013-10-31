Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
COPENHAGEN Oct 31 Danish pharmaceutical group Lundbeck said on Thursday:
* Japanese Otsuka named as Lundbeck's partner in Japan on its nalmefene drug for the reduction of alcohol consumption.
* The existing alliance between the two companies now also includes the development and commercialization of nalmefene in Japan.
* Lundbeck receives an upfront payment of 50 million euros from Otsuka.Further company coverage: (Reporting by Teis Jensen)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)