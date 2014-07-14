Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
COPENHAGEN, July 14 H. Lundbeck * Otsuka and lundbeck submit new drug application (NDA) to the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for brexpiprazole for the treatment of schizophrenia and as adjunctive therapy for the treatment of major depression * The NDA is supported by seven completed clinical Phase 2 or 3 studies in proposed indications * Clinical development program included more than 6,500 individuals, including more than 5,300 who received brexpiprazole Source text for Eikon:
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)