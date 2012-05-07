COPENHAGEN May 7 Lundbeck and Japanese partner Otsuka have got good results in a phase III clinical trial with a candidate treatment for schizophrenia, the Danish drugmaker said on Monday.

The trial, with a once-monthly dose of a compound called aripiprazole intramuscular (IM) depot formulation, hit its primary target - to prolong the time to relapse in the maintenance treatment of schizophrenia, Lundbeck said in a statement.

"In a 52-week, double-blind, randomised, placebo-controlled study, aripiprazole IM depot significantly delayed time-to-impending relapse compared to placebo, the primary endpoint of the study," Lundbeck said.

The trial also showed the compound was well tolerated, with a discontinuation rate due to treatment-related adverse events less than placebo, Lundbeck said.

The study included 710 adult patients with schizophrenia who required chronic treatment with an antipsychotic agent, Lundbeck said.

The trial results were presented at the 165th annual meeting of the American Psychiatric Association (APA) in Philadelphia, Lundbeck said.

Otsuka and Lundbeck, which last year formed a global alliance in the field of central nervous system disorders, will collaborate to develop and commercialise the compound worldwide following approval by regulatory authorities, Lundbeck said. (Reporting by John Acher; Editing by David Hulmes)