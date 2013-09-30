BRIEF-Creso Pharma seeks trading halt
* Seeks trading halt pending commercialisation update regarding a binding letter of intent with a high-tech Swiss food and pharma development company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
COPENHAGEN, Sept 30 Danish pharmaceutical group Lundbeck raised its 2013 revenue guidance slightly on Monday and said it is on track with its organisational review.
The company said it now expects 2013 revenue of to 15.2 billion Danish crowns ($2.69 billion to $2.76 billion) rather than 14.8 billion crowns.
The company will make a provision of 200 million crowns in the third quarter of 2013, related to the organisational review begun in June, it said in a statement.
Financial guidance for 2013 operating profit is the same, Lundbeck said. ($1 = 5.5072 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Mette Fraende; Editing by Louise Ireland)
* Seeks trading halt pending commercialisation update regarding a binding letter of intent with a high-tech Swiss food and pharma development company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Parexel International - on Feb 27, co entered into amendment to letter agreement regarding accelerated share repurchase program dated Nov 21, 2016
* Zosano Pharma Corp files for common stock offering of up to $46 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2mfy79Z) Further company coverage: