BRIEF-Heska reports Q4 earnings per share $0.46
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
COPENHAGEN, March 20 Danish pharmaceutical group Lundbeck said on Wednesday a clinical study had concluded its Parkinson's treatment Azilect was efficient and tolerable as an add-on treatment compared with a placebo.
The study was conducted at 50 research sites in the United States, Lundbeck said in a joint statement with Israeli partner Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
(Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom)
MUMBAI, Feb 28 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - India, one of the world's biggest consumers of antibiotics, has issued new national guidelines on their use as part of a drive to fight the rise of drug-resistant superbugs.
Feb 28 Canada's Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Tuesday, helped by lower costs and strength in its Bausch and Lomb eyecare business, but its net loss widened and the company said it was feeling pricing pressure.