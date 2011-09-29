* Lundbeck, Proximagen enters into strategic deal
* Companies will work on CNS drug development
* Lundbeck to hold about 9 pct stake in Proximagen
COPENHAGEN, Sept 29 Danish pharmaceutical group
Lundbeck is to invest 10.3 million pounds ($16.1
million) in British peer Proximagen Group PLC as part
of a strategic partnership, the companies said on Thursday.
Entering the deal would allow the companies to jointly use
their expertise in central nervous system (CNS) drug
development, the companies said in a statement.
"Proximagen has built an exciting pipeline which offers real
promise in treating a number of CNS disorders," Lundbeck's head
of research and development, Anders Gersel Pedersen said in the
statement.
"This strategic partnership will provide Lundbeck with
exposure to some very exciting research programmes," Pedersen
said.
As part of the deal, a committee involving experts from both
companies will focus on developing three of Proximagen's
programmes, with the aim of identifying new therapies for
diseases such as epilepsy, pain and inflammatory disorders, the
companies said.
Lundbeck would receive certain negotiation rights in
relation to these programmes, it said.
"The partnership with Lundbeck validates our strategy and
represents a major step forward in realising the value of
key compounds in our pipeline," Proximagen's chief executive
officer, Kenneth Mulvany, said in the statement.
Under the deal, Proximagen will issue 5.7 million ordinary 1
pence shares (new shares) to Lundbeck at a price of 180 pence
per share and at a total cost of 10.3 million pounds.
The subscription price of 180 pence represented a premium of
36 percent over the average daily closing price of Proximagen's
shares in the six month period from March 29 to September 28 of
this year, the companies said.
The investment would give Lundbeck an about 9 percent stake
in the company.
($1 = 0.639 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Mette Fraende; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)