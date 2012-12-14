COPENHAGEN Dec 14 Danish pharmaceutical group
Lundbeck on Friday said it agreed to divest a number
of noncore products to Italy's Recordati Industria Chimica e
Farmaceutica SpA.
Lundbeck said in a statement the products to be divested did
not focus on psychiatric and neurological disorders, which
Lundbeck has chosen for its main long-term strategy.
At closing of the sale, expected in the first quarter of
2013, Lundbeck would receive $80 million, with an additional
payment of up to $20 million upon product registration transfer,
the company said.
The sale would have no influence on Lundbeck's
financial forecasts for 2012, it said.
