COPENHAGEN/MILAN Dec 14 Danish pharmaceutical
group Lundbeck said on Friday it agreed to divest a
number of noncore products to Italy's Recordati Industria
Chimica e Farmaceutica SpA.
Lundbeck said in a statement the products to be divested did
not focus on psychiatric and neurological disorders, which
Lundbeck has chosen for its main long-term strategy.
In a separate statement, pharmaceutical group Recordati said
it expected revenues of $40 million in 2013 from the
distribution of the new portfolio in the United States.
At closing of the sale, expected in the first quarter of
2013, Lundbeck said it would receive $80 million, with an
additional payment of up to $20 million upon product
registration transfer.
The sale would have no influence on Lundbeck's financial
forecasts for 2012, it said.
