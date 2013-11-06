COPENHAGEN Nov 6 Danish pharmaceutical group
Lundbeck posted a 23 percent fall in third quarter
operating profit, hurt by competition from generic rivals, and
raised the lower end of its full-year operating profit guidance.
Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) fell to 511 million
Danish crowns ($92.31 million) from 661 million crowns in the
third quarter last year.
The group said it now expects operating profit in a range of
1.5 billion crowns and 1.7 billion against a previous guidance
for 1.3 billion to 1.7 billion. Revenue is still seen between
14.8 billion and 15.2 billion crowns in 2013.
($1 = 5.5356 Danish crowns)
