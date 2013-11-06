* Q3 EBIT 511 mln DKK vs 181 mln seen in Reuters poll

* Sees full-year EBIT of 1.5-1.7 bln DKK vs earlier 1.3-1.7 bln

* Shares up 3.7 pct (Adds quotes, details)

COPENHAGEN, Nov 6 Danish pharmaceutical group Lundbeck raised the lower end of its full-year operating profit guidance as competition from generic rivals lessened in the third quarter.

The group said it now expects operating profit in a range of 1.5 billion Danish crowns and 1.7 billion crowns ($270.98-307.11 million) against previous guidance for 1.3 billion to 1.7 billion.

"We have controlled our costs well and we have seen less generic competition for our (Alzheimer's drug) Ebixa," chief financial officer Anders Goetzsche said. "That's why we are lifting our guidance".

Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) fell by 23 percent to 511 million Danish crowns, significantly above the 181 million crowns expected in a Reuters poll.

"This is a very positive earnings report from Lundbeck," analyst Soren Hansen from Sydbank said. "It seems they are starting to benefit from their cost-cutting initiatives".

Revenue is still seen between 14.8 billion and 15.2 billion crowns in 2013.

Shares rose 3.7 percent in early trade, outperforming a 0.5 rise in the Danish benchmark index. ($1 = 5.5356 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Teis Jensen, additional reporting by Stine Jacobsen; Editing by Louise Heavens)