* Q3 EBIT 511 mln DKK vs 181 mln seen in Reuters poll
* Sees full-year EBIT of 1.5-1.7 bln DKK vs earlier 1.3-1.7
bln
* Shares up 3.7 pct
(Adds quotes, details)
COPENHAGEN, Nov 6 Danish pharmaceutical group
Lundbeck raised the lower end of its full-year
operating profit guidance as competition from generic rivals
lessened in the third quarter.
The group said it now expects operating profit in a range of
1.5 billion Danish crowns and 1.7 billion crowns ($270.98-307.11
million) against previous guidance for 1.3 billion to 1.7
billion.
"We have controlled our costs well and we have seen less
generic competition for our (Alzheimer's drug) Ebixa," chief
financial officer Anders Goetzsche said. "That's why we are
lifting our guidance".
Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) fell by 23 percent
to 511 million Danish crowns, significantly above the 181
million crowns expected in a Reuters poll.
"This is a very positive earnings report from Lundbeck,"
analyst Soren Hansen from Sydbank said. "It seems they are
starting to benefit from their cost-cutting initiatives".
Revenue is still seen between 14.8 billion and 15.2 billion
crowns in 2013.
Shares rose 3.7 percent in early trade, outperforming a 0.5
rise in the Danish benchmark index.
($1 = 5.5356 Danish crowns)
(Reporting by Teis Jensen, additional reporting by Stine
Jacobsen; Editing by Louise Heavens)