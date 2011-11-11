COPENHAGEN Nov 11 Shares in Danish
pharmaceuticals group Lundbeck rose 1.9 percent after
it and Japanese peer Otsuka Holdings Co said they had
formed an alliance for the development and sales of up to five
psychiatric and neuroscience drugs.
The deal could bring Otsuka, Japan's No.2 drugmaker by
revenue, up to $1.8 billion in royalties and milestone payments,
it said in a statement.
For Lundbeck, the deal included an acquisition of rights to
two compounds which could give the Danish group total
accumulated revenue of more than 50 billion Danish crowns ($9.1
billion) if fully developed and marketed, Lundbeck said.
Lundbeck shares rose 1.9 percent to 107.90 Danish crowns per
share at 0803 GMT, outperforming a 0.7 percent rise in the
Copenhagen stock exchange's benchmark index
