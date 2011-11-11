COPENHAGEN Nov 11 Shares in Danish pharmaceuticals group Lundbeck rose 1.9 percent after it and Japanese peer Otsuka Holdings Co said they had formed an alliance for the development and sales of up to five psychiatric and neuroscience drugs.

The deal could bring Otsuka, Japan's No.2 drugmaker by revenue, up to $1.8 billion in royalties and milestone payments, it said in a statement.

For Lundbeck, the deal included an acquisition of rights to two compounds which could give the Danish group total accumulated revenue of more than 50 billion Danish crowns ($9.1 billion) if fully developed and marketed, Lundbeck said.

Lundbeck shares rose 1.9 percent to 107.90 Danish crowns per share at 0803 GMT, outperforming a 0.7 percent rise in the Copenhagen stock exchange's benchmark index

(Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom)