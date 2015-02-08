Feb 8 The average price of a gallon of gasoline
in the United States rose 13 cents in the past two weeks,
following a nine-month price slide, due to a rise in the price
of crude oil, according to the Lundberg survey released Sunday.
Regular grade gasoline rose to an average price of $2.20 per
gallon, according to the survey dated Feb. 6, up from the
previous survey on Jan. 23.
Gasoline is still down $1.10 a gallon from the same period a
year ago, a decline driven by losses in the crude oil market
from its June peak.
But with crude oil prices rebounding in recent weeks, U.S.
consumers can expect to pay more at the gas pumps, said survey
publisher Trilby Lundberg.
"Crude oil hit a bottom and has had a moderate rebound that
has worked its way partially to the gas pumps," Lundberg said.
"We can expect a few more pennies of that waiting in the wings."
On Friday, Brent crude futures closed up at $57.80,
about 19 percent higher than two weeks ago, marking the best
fortnight since 1998. U.S. crude closed
up $1.21, or 2.4 percent, at $51.69.
The highest gasoline price within the survey area in the 48
contiguous U.S. states was recorded in San Francisco at $2.59
per gallon. The lowest price was in Tucson, Arizona, replacing
Albuquerque, New Mexico from the last survey, at $1.82 per
gallon.
(Reporting By Jessica Toonkel; Editing by Alan Crosby)