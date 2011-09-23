STOCKHOLM, Sept 23 Swedish oil explorer and
producer Lundin Petroleum said on Friday it would soon
publish a revised estimate of oil resources in its Avaldsnes
field after fresh positive results from a sidetrack of an
appraisal well.
The Avaldsnes field, on the Norwegian Continental Shelf, is
part of one of the world's biggest oil discoveries this year and
Lundin said the sidetrack of its second appraisal well had found
a gross reservoir column of approximately 25 metres of which 17
metres net was above the oil water contact.
"It is very positive. It confirms the quality of the
reservoir," Lundin spokeswoman Maria Hamilton said.
Lundin said it would release an update of its resource range
from the previously announced 100 - 400 million barrels of
recoverable oil equivalent (boe) from its PL501 field, in which
Avaldsnes is located, in the coming weeks.
Hamilton said it was too early to make an estimate of the
effect of the new information on resources.
Shares in Lundin were unchanged at 81.25 crowns at 0941 GMT,
outperforming a slight fall in the Stockholm market .
"All in all, it seems that the drilling is very positive,
but I think it was already priced in to a certain extent,"
Petter Hjertstedt, analyst at Ohman Fondkommission said.
Lundin Norway AS is the operator of PL501 with a 40 percent
interest. Statoil Petroleum AS has a 40 percent interest and
Maersk Oil Norway (MAERSKb.CO) has a 20 percent interest.
"They have said all along that they would change the range
in upwards direction," said Morten Jeppesen, Managing Director
Maersk Oil Norway.
"It means that the discovery has proven to be more spread
out and an extension is more than very possible. It will happen,
it is only a question of time, so that is obviously very
interesting," he said.
"It does not offer a full overview of the total size but it
means that one gets a better idea of how big it is at the
minimum," Jeppesen said.
Lundin shares leaped in early August when Norway's Statoil
said it had struck oil in the Aldous Major South
prospect in the North Sea, and said the find might be connected
to the Avaldsnes discovery made by Lundin.
Statoil later confirmed the two prospects were connected and
estimated their combined size at between 500 million and 1.2
billion of recoverable boe.
"As licence partners with 40 percent we are pleased the
results support what we have communicated as the potential for
the area," Statoil spokesman Ola Anders Skauby said.
"But this is no basis for new estimates in itself, and we
maintain our estimate for 500 to 1,200 million barrels."
(Reporting by Christopher Jungstedt and Simon Johnson in
Stockholm, Jakob Vesterager in Copenhagen and Joachim Dagenborg
in Oslo. Editing by Jane Merriman)