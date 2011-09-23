STOCKHOLM, Sept 23 Swedish oil explorer and producer Lundin Petroleum said on Friday it would soon publish a revised estimate of oil resources in its Avaldsnes field after fresh positive results from a sidetrack of an appraisal well.

The Avaldsnes field, on the Norwegian Continental Shelf, is part of one of the world's biggest oil discoveries this year and Lundin said the sidetrack of its second appraisal well had found a gross reservoir column of approximately 25 metres of which 17 metres net was above the oil water contact.

"It is very positive. It confirms the quality of the reservoir," Lundin spokeswoman Maria Hamilton said.

Lundin said it would release an update of its resource range from the previously announced 100 - 400 million barrels of recoverable oil equivalent (boe) from its PL501 field, in which Avaldsnes is located, in the coming weeks.

Hamilton said it was too early to make an estimate of the effect of the new information on resources.

Shares in Lundin were unchanged at 81.25 crowns at 0941 GMT, outperforming a slight fall in the Stockholm market .

"All in all, it seems that the drilling is very positive, but I think it was already priced in to a certain extent," Petter Hjertstedt, analyst at Ohman Fondkommission said.

Lundin Norway AS is the operator of PL501 with a 40 percent interest. Statoil Petroleum AS has a 40 percent interest and Maersk Oil Norway (MAERSKb.CO) has a 20 percent interest.

"They have said all along that they would change the range in upwards direction," said Morten Jeppesen, Managing Director Maersk Oil Norway.

"It means that the discovery has proven to be more spread out and an extension is more than very possible. It will happen, it is only a question of time, so that is obviously very interesting," he said.

"It does not offer a full overview of the total size but it means that one gets a better idea of how big it is at the minimum," Jeppesen said.

Lundin shares leaped in early August when Norway's Statoil said it had struck oil in the Aldous Major South prospect in the North Sea, and said the find might be connected to the Avaldsnes discovery made by Lundin.

Statoil later confirmed the two prospects were connected and estimated their combined size at between 500 million and 1.2 billion of recoverable boe.

"As licence partners with 40 percent we are pleased the results support what we have communicated as the potential for the area," Statoil spokesman Ola Anders Skauby said.

"But this is no basis for new estimates in itself, and we maintain our estimate for 500 to 1,200 million barrels." (Reporting by Christopher Jungstedt and Simon Johnson in Stockholm, Jakob Vesterager in Copenhagen and Joachim Dagenborg in Oslo. Editing by Jane Merriman)