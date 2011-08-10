MELBOURNE Aug 10 Australian investors played down talk that top global miner BHP Billiton may be lining up a joint bid for Lundin Mining , as its best asset is a minority stake in a copper mine in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Lundin's shares soared as much as 20 percent on Tuesday after the UK's Daily Telegraph said there was chatter that JPMorgan was advising BHP and Belgium's Nyrstar on a joint bid for Lundin.

The report was pounced on by traders on a roller-coaster day in global markets.

"It sounds like a spurious rumour on a day of high volatility," said Tim Barker, a portfolio manager at BT Investment Management, which owns BHP shares.

BHP declined to comment on the speculation.

Lundin failed to flush out any acceptable takeover offers in May after a planned merger with Inmet Mining fell apart. But now that its shares have tumbled, it is more vulnerable to a takeover.

The Canadian company wholly owns copper and zinc mines in Portugal, Sweden, Spain and Ireland and a 24 percent stake in the massive Tenke Fungurume copper mine in Democratic Republic of Congo.

Analysts said the only asset that BHP may be interested in would be the 24 percent stake in Tenke, as that copper-cobalt mine matched BHP's criteria for chasing long-life, low-cost, expandable assets.

"The only thing in there that would fit the bill would be the African asset," Barker said.

Investors and analysts said they would surprised if BHP were interested in a minority stake at Tenke, especially when it already has expansion plans at its giant Olympic Dam copper-gold-uranium mine in Australia and its majority-owned Escondida mine in Chile, the world's biggest copper mine.

"They have plenty of good quality assets in their existing portfolio," said Neil Boyd-Clark, a partner at Arnhem Investment Management, another BHP shareholder.

BHP typically prefers to operate and own controlling stakes, but it does have minority stakes in key assets like the North West Shelf gas joint venture in Australia and the Antamina copper mine in Peru.

The Tenke mine is 56 percent owned and operated by Freeport-McMoran .

BHP' Australian shares rose 3.5 percent on Wednesday, slightly ahead of a 2.6 percent rebound in the broader market . (Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Ed Davies and Lincoln Feast)