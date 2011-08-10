MELBOURNE Aug 10 Australian investors played
down talk that top global miner BHP Billiton may be
lining up a joint bid for Lundin Mining , as its best
asset is a minority stake in a copper mine in the Democratic
Republic of Congo.
Lundin's shares soared as much as 20 percent on Tuesday
after the UK's Daily Telegraph said there was chatter that
JPMorgan was advising BHP and Belgium's Nyrstar
on a joint bid for Lundin.
The report was pounced on by traders on a roller-coaster day
in global markets.
"It sounds like a spurious rumour on a day of high
volatility," said Tim Barker, a portfolio manager at BT
Investment Management, which owns BHP shares.
BHP declined to comment on the speculation.
Lundin failed to flush out any acceptable takeover offers in
May after a planned merger with Inmet Mining fell
apart. But now that its shares have tumbled, it is more
vulnerable to a takeover.
The Canadian company wholly owns copper and zinc mines in
Portugal, Sweden, Spain and Ireland and a 24 percent stake in
the massive Tenke Fungurume copper mine in Democratic Republic
of Congo.
Analysts said the only asset that BHP may be interested in
would be the 24 percent stake in Tenke, as that copper-cobalt
mine matched BHP's criteria for chasing long-life, low-cost,
expandable assets.
"The only thing in there that would fit the bill would be
the African asset," Barker said.
Investors and analysts said they would surprised if BHP were
interested in a minority stake at Tenke, especially when it
already has expansion plans at its giant Olympic Dam
copper-gold-uranium mine in Australia and its majority-owned
Escondida mine in Chile, the world's biggest copper mine.
"They have plenty of good quality assets in their existing
portfolio," said Neil Boyd-Clark, a partner at Arnhem Investment
Management, another BHP shareholder.
BHP typically prefers to operate and own controlling stakes,
but it does have minority stakes in key assets like the North
West Shelf gas joint venture in Australia and the Antamina
copper mine in Peru.
The Tenke mine is 56 percent owned and operated by
Freeport-McMoran .
BHP' Australian shares rose 3.5 percent on Wednesday,
slightly ahead of a 2.6 percent rebound in the broader market
.
(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Ed Davies and Lincoln
Feast)