OSLO, Sept 30 The chief executive of Swedish oil firm Lundin , Ashley Heppenstall, told a news conference in Oslo:

* Avaldsnes could be even in bigger in size that what the firm has said on Friday

* Sees potential for raising lower end of Avaldsnes range by 100-200 million barrels of oil equivalent (boe) from 800 million boe

* Says hopes to work with Statoil to move Avaldsnes/Aldous Major South into production as soon as possible

* Says developments costs of Avaldsnes will be quite low

* Says recovery rate at Avaldsnes could hit 70 percent, which could take reserves far above 1.8 billion boe. (Reporting by Joachim Dagenborg)