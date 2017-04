TORONTO Jan 14 Lundin Gold Inc said Thursday it will pay the government of Ecuador an advance royalty of $65 million under a fiscal terms agreement to develop its Fruta del Norte project.

A windfall tax will not apply until Lundin has recouped its development investment, said the company, which has negotiated the right to develop and produce gold from the project for 25 years, with renewal rights.

