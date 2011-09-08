* Says Lombador Phase 1 to add $100 mln to Neves-Corvo mine value

Sept 8 Toronto-based Lundin Mining said feasibility studies showed that the base metal miner's Lombador Phase 1 project in Portugal can be developed as a profitable expansion to its existing Neves-Corvo mine.

Lundin said the project will add about $100 million to the mine's net present value and extends its life to at least 2026.

The company said underground ore production at the project, on which it expects to spend 164 million euros ($230.2 million) initially, will start in late 2014.

Lundin shares were trading flat at C$5.26 on Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. ($1 = 0.712 Euros) (Reporting by Amruta Sabnis in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)