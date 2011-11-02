* Q3 EBITDA $262 mln vs f'cast $228 mln
* Says Avaldsnes find is transformational for co
* Sees 2011 production between 31,000 and 34,000 boepd
* Five-year goal of 60,000 boepd excluding Avaldsnes/Aldous
Major South
STOCKHOLM, Nov 2 Swedish oil firm Lundin
Petroleum posted a higher-than-expected core profit on
Wednesday and repeated its production forecasts after a quarter
in which it was part of the biggest discovery of oil off Norway
for decades.
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation
came in at $262 million versus $228 million seen in a Reuters
poll of 10 analysts and a year-ago $167 million.
Production in the quarter also came in ahead of
expectations.
The quarter for Lundin, whose main business is to probe for
hydrocarbon deposits under the sea floor to sell or develop
under its own name, has been dominated by its Avaldsnes find on
the Norwegian continental shelf.
In September, Lundin raised its estimates for recoverable
resources at the field to between 800 million and 1.8 billion
barrels of oil equivalent (boe).
"This news is transformational for Lundin Petroleum. The
priority ... is to fully appraise the discovery to better define
the resource range and to provide information for development
planning," CEO Ashley Heppenstall said in a statement.
"The resource range is still wide but my experience is that
big fields usually get bigger."
The oil at Avaldsnes is also in shallow water with existing
infrastructure nearby, making it cheap to extract.
Combining the latest estimates for Avaldsnes and Aldous
Major South -- a connected reservoir -- gives a range of 1.7 to
3.3 billion boe, making the discovery the largest on earth in
2011, according to Norwegian authorities, reigniting interest in
a region written off by many oil majors.
Lundin repeated it saw production in 2011 of between 31,000
and 34,000 boepd and its five-year goal of 60,000 boepd
excluding Avaldsnes/Aldous Major South.
