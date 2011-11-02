* Q3 EBITDA $262 mln vs f'cast $228 mln

* Says Avaldsnes find is transformational for co

* Sees 2011 production between 31,000 and 34,000 boepd

* Five-year goal of 60,000 boepd excluding Avaldsnes/Aldous Major South (Adds background, company comment)

STOCKHOLM, Nov 2 Swedish oil firm Lundin Petroleum posted a higher-than-expected core profit on Wednesday and repeated its production forecasts after a quarter in which it was part of the biggest discovery of oil off Norway for decades.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation came in at $262 million versus $228 million seen in a Reuters poll of 10 analysts and a year-ago $167 million.

Production in the quarter also came in ahead of expectations.

The quarter for Lundin, whose main business is to probe for hydrocarbon deposits under the sea floor to sell or develop under its own name, has been dominated by its Avaldsnes find on the Norwegian continental shelf.

In September, Lundin raised its estimates for recoverable resources at the field to between 800 million and 1.8 billion barrels of oil equivalent (boe).

"This news is transformational for Lundin Petroleum. The priority ... is to fully appraise the discovery to better define the resource range and to provide information for development planning," CEO Ashley Heppenstall said in a statement.

"The resource range is still wide but my experience is that big fields usually get bigger."

The oil at Avaldsnes is also in shallow water with existing infrastructure nearby, making it cheap to extract.

Combining the latest estimates for Avaldsnes and Aldous Major South -- a connected reservoir -- gives a range of 1.7 to 3.3 billion boe, making the discovery the largest on earth in 2011, according to Norwegian authorities, reigniting interest in a region written off by many oil majors.

Lundin repeated it saw production in 2011 of between 31,000 and 34,000 boepd and its five-year goal of 60,000 boepd excluding Avaldsnes/Aldous Major South. (Editing by David Holmes)