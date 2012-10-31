(Adds background, company comment)
STOCKHOLM Oct 31 Swedish oil company Lundin
Petroleum raised its forecast for production for the
year on Wednesday after it pumped more crude during the third
quarter than expected.
Exploration-focused Lundin expects to double production to
over 70,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in the next couple
of years and that will leap again when oil starts to flow from
the giant Johan Sverdrup field off Norway.
"Whilst the exact scope of the Johan Sverdrup development in
Norway has still to be determined, I am confident that the
expected size of this project will contribute to our production
doubling again to over 150,000 boepd following first oil in late
2018," Lundin CEO Ashley Heppenstall said in a statement.
Lundin's own appraisal programme on Johan Sverdrup has shown
positive results after an early disappointment, and Heppenstall
has said the field could produce a positive surprise compared to
the current estimate of 1.7-3.3 billion barrels of recoverable
oil.
Heppenstall said a new estimate of the size of Johan
Sverdrup will be published in the first quarter of 2013.
The field was one of the world's biggest oil discoveries
last year and stakeholders Statoil, Lundin, state-owned
Petoro, Det Norske Oljeselskap and Maersk
are in the process of identifying its exact size
and how much each of them might be entitled to.
Lundin's third-quarter earnings before interest, tax,
depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) were $274 million versus
$231 million seen in a Reuters poll of analysts and a year-ago
$262 million.
Lundin saw higher than expected daily production during the
quarter and raised its forecast for the year from the previous
range of 33,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) to
37,000 boepd to a range between 34,000 boepd to 37,000 boepd.
The higher production was due to its Alvheim and Volund
fields off Norway.
"I believe this strong performance will continue into 2013
with new multilateral development wells on both Alvheim and
Volund expected to have a positive impact on production,"
Heppenstall said.
The company said that problems at its Gaupe field off Norway
would negatively impact reserves.
