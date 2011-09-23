OSLO, Sept 23 Lundin Petroleum has
discovered oil in appraisal drillings 5.5 kilometres southeast
of the Avaldsnes discovery in the North Sea, the Norwegian
Petroleum Directorate (NPD) said on Friday.
A seven-metre oil column in the Draupne formation with a
total thickness of 35 metres was encountered, with good to very
good reservoir quality.
In a second well a 17-metre oil column in a very good
reservoir in the Draupne formation was found.
"Both wells have the same oil/water contact and pressure as
the other wells in the discovery, and they delineate and
therefore confirm the extent," NPD said.
Lundin's partners in the discovery are Statoil with
a 40 percent share and Maersk (MAERSKb.CO) with 20 percent.
The discovery was proven in September 2010.
Norwegian oil and gas firm Statoil said on
