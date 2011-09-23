OSLO, Sept 23 Lundin Petroleum has discovered oil in appraisal drillings 5.5 kilometres southeast of the Avaldsnes discovery in the North Sea, the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate (NPD) said on Friday.

A seven-metre oil column in the Draupne formation with a total thickness of 35 metres was encountered, with good to very good reservoir quality.

In a second well a 17-metre oil column in a very good reservoir in the Draupne formation was found.

"Both wells have the same oil/water contact and pressure as the other wells in the discovery, and they delineate and therefore confirm the extent," NPD said.

Lundin's partners in the discovery are Statoil with a 40 percent share and Maersk (MAERSKb.CO) with 20 percent.

The discovery was proven in September 2010.

