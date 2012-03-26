OSLO, March 26 Sweden's Lundin Petroleum
said on Monday it had drilled an appraisal well in the
giant Johan Sverdrup discovery in the North Sea and that the
results indicate reservoir size in line with previous forecasts.
The company said the well located in the production license
501 has encountered a 54 meter gross oil column, and that the
data "confirmed good reservoir properties."
"This is in line with the earlier Johan Sverdrup wells where
the Upper Jurassic reservoir was of excellent quality with a
high net to gross ratio," Lundin said.
"We have decided to delay the release of updated resource
estimates most likely until after the completion of this year's
drilling program," it added.
The Johan Sverdrup find has previously been estimated to
hold between 1.7 and 3.3 billion barrels of oil.
(Reporting by Victoria Klesty)