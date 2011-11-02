STOCKHOLM Nov 2 Swedish oil firm Lundin Petroleum posted a better-than-expected third-quarter core profit on Wednesday and repeated its production target for 2011 and for the coming five years.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation came in at $262 million versus $228 million seen in a Reuters poll of 10 analysts and a year-ago $167 million.

Lundin's main business is to probe for hydrocarbon deposits under the sea floor to sell or develop under its own name.

In September, Lundin raised its estimates for recoverable resources at its Avaldsnes field to between 800 million and 1.8 billion barrels of oil equivalent (boe).

The field is part of the biggest exploration find in the world this year.