STOCKHOLM Nov 2 Swedish oil firm Lundin
Petroleum posted a better-than-expected third-quarter
core profit on Wednesday and repeated its production target for
2011 and for the coming five years.
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation
came in at $262 million versus $228 million seen in a Reuters
poll of 10 analysts and a year-ago $167 million.
Lundin's main business is to probe for hydrocarbon deposits
under the sea floor to sell or develop under its own name.
In September, Lundin raised its estimates for recoverable
resources at its Avaldsnes field to between 800 million and 1.8
billion barrels of oil equivalent (boe).
The field is part of the biggest exploration find in the
world this year.