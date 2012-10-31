STOCKHOLM Oct 31 Swedish oil company Lundin Petroleum posted third-quarter core profit above expectations on Wednesday and raised its forecast for production for the year.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) at Lundin, one of the license holders in the giant Johan Sverdrup field off Norway, were $274 million versus $231 million seen in a Reuters poll of analysts and a year-ago $262 million.

Lundin, whose main business is to probe for hydrocarbon deposits under the sea floor to sell or develop, nudged higher its production forecast for the year from the previous range of 33,000 boepd to 37,000 boepd to a range between 34,000 boepd to 37,000 boepd.