(Repeats to additional alerts with no changes to text)
STOCKHOLM Oct 31 Swedish oil company Lundin
Petroleum posted third-quarter core profit above
expectations on Wednesday and raised its forecast for production
for the year.
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation
(EBITDA) at Lundin, one of the license holders in the giant
Johan Sverdrup field off Norway, were $274 million versus $231
million seen in a Reuters poll of analysts and a year-ago $262
million.
Lundin, whose main business is to probe for hydrocarbon
deposits under the sea floor to sell or develop, nudged higher
its production forecast for the year from the previous range of
33,000 boepd to 37,000 boepd to a range between 34,000 boepd to
37,000 boepd.