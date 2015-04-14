Top trading houses at commodities conference
LAUSANNE, Switzerland, March 28 Top executives from the world's largest commodity trading houses discuss trends in trading at the FT Commodities Global Summit in Lausanne, Switzerland, this week.
April 14 Lundin Petroleum AB
* Says it produced first oil from the Bertam field offshore Malaysia.
* Says the development cost amounted to about $400 mln gross, in line with plans.
* Says the field's gross plateau rate of 15,000 barrels of oil per day expected to be achieved by late 2015.
* Says company remains on track to achieve a 2015 exit production rate of in excess of 75,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day with Edvard Grieg field offshore Norway coming onstream in Q4 2015.
* Lundin is operator and has 75 pct stake in the Bertam field.
* Petronas Carigali is partner with a 25 percent working interest. Further company coverage: (Reporting By Nerijus Adomaitis)
* Avere Systems Inc says raises about $14 million in equity financing - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2nrnnUo)