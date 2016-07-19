(Adds background, no comment from Lundin)
July 19 Lundin Mining Corp has been
granted an extension until Sept. 15 to make a bid for
Freeport-McMoRan Inc's stake in the Tenke Fungurume mine
in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Lundin said on Tuesday. The
previous deadline was Aug. 8.
Lundin, a Toronto-based miner, gave no reasons for the
extension but said it continued to evaluate its options in
connection with its holdings in the mine. A Lundin spokeswoman
declined to comment further.
Freeport owns 56 percent of the Tenke copper and cobalt mine
and Lundin 24 percent. Congo's state mining firm Gecamines owns
the remaining 20 percent stake.
In June, Tenke mine operator Freeport agreed to sell its
stake to China Molybdenum for $2.65 billion to help
cut its debt.
Lundin has a right of first offer on any sale and hired
Bank of Montreal to help it consider its options. The Tenke mine
is one of the world's largest copper deposits.
Lundin could do nothing and allow the China Moly deal to
proceed, supplant the offer or sell its stake.
Lundin Chief Executive Paul Conibear told Reuters last month
that the company has had "credible" interest from multiple
parties on "a number of these scenarios."
